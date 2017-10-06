A Warning Shot on Equifax: Index Provider Flagged Security Issues Last Year

Continue Reading Below

A year before Equifax disclosed a breach that compromised the private information of 145.5 million consumers, MSCI warned of signs that the credit reporting firm was failing to protect its data.

Kellogg to Buy RXBAR for $600 Million

Kellogg plans to buy niche protein-bar company RXBAR for $600 million, joining other big food makers in tapping new brands to make up for falling sales of sugary, processed products.

Japan's Denso to Invest $1 Billion in Tennessee Operations

Japanese automotive supplier Denso Corp. said Friday it will invest $1 billion to expand its manufacturing operations in Tennessee, creating 1,000 new jobs producing parts for vehicles with electric engines and self-driving technologies.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Nordstrom Family Scrambles to Save Buyout Plans

The founding family and private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners are considering a new structure for the buyout that would include less debt.

Costco, With an Eye on Amazon, Expands Home Delivery Service

Costco started offering two-day delivery on shelf-stable food and expanded a fresh-food delivery partnership with startup Instacart, as food becomes an increasingly competitive front in the e-commerce battle.

Nissan Inspection Scandal Could Mean Lost Sales, Jail Time

Nissan faces possible penalties and a sales crunch over safety-check violations at its factories in Japan, which have forced the recall of nearly all the vehicles the company has sold there in the past three years.

Facebook Cut Russia Out of April Report on Election Influence

Facebook cut references to Russia from a public report in April about manipulation of its platform around the presidential election because of concerns among the company's lawyers and members of its policy team, according to people familiar with the matter.

Russian Cybersecurity Firm Says It Is a 'Pawn' in U.S. Conflict

Russian software developer Kaspersky Lab said it had become a "pawn in a geopolitical conflict" between Russia and the U.S., following the disclosure its software was used to help Russian intelligence steal secrets from the U.S.

SoftBank's Soft Valuation Is an Opportunity

The market seems to be undervaluing the Japanese tech conglomerate's collection of stakes in tech companies.

Yum China Looks to KFC For Next CEO

Yum China Holdings is turning to its KFC leadership for its next chief executive, tapping the one-time president of KFC China to take the reins next year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)