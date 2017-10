Nissan Inspection Scandal Could Mean Lost Sales, Jail Time

Continue Reading Below

Nissan faces possible penalties and a sales crunch over safety-check violations at its factories in Japan, which have forced the recall of nearly all the vehicles the company has sold there in the past three years.

Costco, With an Eye on Amazon, Expands Home Delivery Service

Costco started offering two-day delivery on shelf-stable food and expanded a fresh-food delivery partnership with startup Instacart, as food becomes an increasingly competitive front in the e-commerce battle.

Facebook Cut Russia Out of April Report on Election Influence

Facebook cut references to Russia from a public report in April about manipulation of its platform around the presidential election because of concerns among the company's lawyers and members of its policy team, according to people familiar with the matter.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Russian Cybersecurity Firm Says It Is a 'Pawn' in U.S. Conflict

Russian software developer Kaspersky Lab said it had become a "pawn in a geopolitical conflict" between Russia and the U.S., following the disclosure its software was used to help Russian intelligence steal secrets from the U.S.

Nordstrom Family Scrambles to Save Buyout Plans

The founding family and private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners are considering a new structure for the buyout that would include less debt.

SoftBank's Soft Valuation Is an Opportunity

The market seems to be undervaluing the Japanese tech conglomerate's collection of stakes in tech companies.

Yum China Looks to KFC For Next CEO

Yum China Holdings is turning to its KFC leadership for its next chief executive, tapping the one-time president of KFC China to take the reins next year.

Ammo Maker Vista Outdoor Names New CEO

Firearm and ammunition maker Vista Outdoor Inc. tapped Christopher Metz, the former head of a recreational-vehicle company, to be its next leader.

Data-Center Firm Switch Prices IPO Above Range

The data-center company that powers businesses of Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc. and other tech companies is the latest to cash in on a renewed interest among investors in technology IPOs.

Bayer Ends Phase 3 Study on Xarelto

Bayer has stopped a phase 3 study early for the use of blood-thinning drug Xarelto, saying it showed no improved efficacy compared with another treatment using aspirin.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)