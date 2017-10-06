Health Care Down On Cyclical Bias - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies ticked down as traders rotate into more rate-sensitive areas. A federal jury in Chicago ordered drug maker AbbVie to pay more than $140 million in damages to a Tennessee man who suffered a heart attack following use of its testosterone-replacement therapy AndroGel. Bayer has stopped a late stage study for the use of blood-thinning drug Xarelto, saying it showed no improved efficacy compared with another treatment using aspirin.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
