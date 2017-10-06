Gold Falls On Higher U.S. Wages, Low Unemployment

Gold prices extended losses to a two-month low on Friday, after U.S. government data showed the unemployment rate fell and worker wages increased in September.

Gold for December delivery was recently down 0.5% at $1,266.60 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, trading at the lowest level since Aug. 8.

Prices turned positive briefly after the Labor Department said the number of jobs in the U.S. fell by 33,000 last month, the first monthly decline in nonfarm employment in seven years. However, the agency said the drop was largely attributable to impacts from Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Gold traders were more focused on the positive economic data in the jobs report, market participants said. The unemployment rate fell by more than expected to 4.2%, the lowest since 2001. Meanwhile, wages rose 2.9% in September compared with a year earlier.

Along with demonstrating economic strength, the data also compounded concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this year, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

"It's enough for them to raise rates in December," Mr. Haberkorn said. "They always cite inflation and employment data. There hasn't been a lot of signs of inflation. This is a pretty strong indicator that it's coming."

Gold has been under pressure in recent weeks, as the market increasingly banks on a rise in interest rates by the end of the year. The precious metal pays its holders nothing, and struggles to compete with yield-bearing assets when borrowing costs rise.

According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, 91.7% of traders expect the Fed to raise rates at the December meeting.

Copper prices also fell on Friday as the U.S. dollar strengthened. Copper for December delivery was recently down 0.6% at $3.0275 a pound in New York.

The WSJ Dollar Index gained 0.3% to 87.18. As the U.S. currency strengthens, it makes dollar-denominated metals like gold and copper more expensive for foreign buyers.

