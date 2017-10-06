Gas Natural to Move Registered Headquarters to Madrid -- Update

Spanish utility Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC) said Friday that it would move its registered headquarters to Madrid from Barcelona due to uncertainty caused by political tensions between the Spanish government and Catalonia over the region's push for independence.

Spanish utility Gas Natural SDG SA (GAS.MC) said Friday that it would move its registered headquarters to Madrid from Barcelona due to uncertainty caused by political tensions between the Spanish government and Catalonia over the region's push for independence.

The company made the decision "to protect the interests of the company, its customers, employees, creditors and shareholders," it said. Gas Natural said the move was for "as long as the situation continues," and thus could be temporary.

Gas Natural, founded in 1843, employs over 20,000 people with operations in 30 countries. Sales in 2016 were 23.18 billion euros ($27.2 billion).

The group's decision comes after a number of companies, including Banco de Sabadell SA (SAB.MC), have said this week that they would either relocate or consider relocating.

October 06, 2017 12:42 ET (16:42 GMT)