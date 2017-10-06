France's Central State Budget Deficit Narrows

France's central state budget deficit narrowed in the first eight months of the year as tax revenues strengthened, the budget ministry said Friday.

France's central state budget deficit--which does not include social security and local authority deficits--stood at EUR93 billion ($109.1 billion) at the end of August, compared with EUR96 billion at the end of August 2016, the budget ministry said. Tax revenues were boosted by an increase in sales taxes as the economy strengthened.

October 06, 2017 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)