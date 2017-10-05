U.S. Factory Orders Rose 1.2% in August

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods rose 1.2% to a seasonally adjusted $471.68 billion in August, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 1.0% increase from July.

New orders for durable goods rose 2.0% in August, revised up from an earlier estimate of a 1.7% jump.

The data weren't adjusted for inflation.

Factory orders seesawed over the summer months. The Commerce Department said it wasn't able to isolate any effects of Hurricanes Harvey or Irma on the data released Thursday, because the report is designed to capture changes at the national level and lacks geographic detail.

Write to Ben Leubsdorf at ben.leubsdorf@wsj.com

October 05, 2017 10:31 ET (14:31 GMT)