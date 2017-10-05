U.S. Trade Gap Narrowed in August

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in August, reflecting an increase in exports and a downtick in imports as Hurricane Harvey disrupted shipping along the Gulf Coast.

ECB Officials Discussed Options for Recalibrating QE at Last Meeting

European Central Bank officials discussed how to scale down their giant bond-buying program at their September policy meeting, and argued over the reasons for the recent strength of the euro, according to minutes.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell in late September, though recent hurricanes continued to disrupt economic activity in several regions.

U.S. Stock Futures Point Slightly Higher

Stock moves were muted with the S&P 500 angling at its longest streak of record closes in 20 years. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening gain for the index.

Canada's Trade Deficit Widens in August on Export Weakness

Canada's trade deficit widened in August from the previous month to the fifth-largest on record, as exports fell for a third-consecutive month and are now down on a year-over-year basis.

Oil Steadies Amid Rising U.S. Output

Oil prices stabilized, having erased last week's gains, with rising production and exports from the U.S. knocking investor confidence over how quickly supply cuts elsewhere could reduce the global glut.

OPEC Pushes Russia to Continue Helping on Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia and OPEC are lobbying Russia to stay on board with their efforts to raise oil prices, in an effort that culminates with the first-ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Moscow.

Wall Street Regulator Is Also an Investor-With Meager Returns

Finra is more than just a Wall Street regulator. Rare among regulators and little known to many industry participants, Finra is also an investor-and one whose subpar returns are compounding its members' financial challenges, say some of the brokerages that pay its fees.

Shale Juggernaut Shows Signs of Fatigue

American shale drillers, which defied expectations and upended traditional oil markets by increasing production in the face of lower prices, are finally showing signs of slowing down.

