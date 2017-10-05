Wall Street Regulator Is Also an Investor-With Meager Returns

Finra is more than just a Wall Street regulator. Rare among regulators and little known to many industry participants, Finra is also an investor-and one whose subpar returns are compounding its members' financial challenges, say some of the brokerages that pay its fees.

Randal Quarles, Trump's First Fed Nominee, Wins Senate Approval

The Senate approved Randal Quarles for a post on the Federal Reserve Board, marking President Donald Trump's first imprint on the central bank and his first full-time appointment of a banking regulator.

ECB Discussed Options for Scaling Back QE at Last Meeting

European Central Bank officials discussed options for scaling down their giant bond-buying program at their September meeting, but were worried by the strengthening euro.

Spain's Sabadell Mulls Move Out of Catalonia Amid Tensions

The board of Spain's Banco de Sabadell is meeting to approve moving its headquarters out of Catalonia, following a decline in the lender's stock price as the region pushes for independence.

Koch Group Pressures Democrats to Back Tax Plan

A group backed by billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch on Thursday launched a $4.5 million advertising campaign urging three vulnerable Democratic senators to support the Republican effort to overhaul the U.S. tax code.

Fed's Powell: Regulation Must Take Account of Market Impact

Fed governor Jerome Powell said Thursday government authorities shouldn't think that regulation is the answer to every issue facing financial markets.

Fed's Williams Optimistic About Inflation Reaching 2% Goal

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams expressed confidence inflation will rise to the Fed's 2% target over the next couple of years despite the temporary effects of price drops.

Fed's Harker: Worker Training Is Investment in Economy, Not Just a Cost

Training workers and placing them in jobs should be viewed as an investment in the future of the economy, not a cost to be borne by taxpayers and charities, Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said.

Yellen: Fed Should Make Sure Bank Rules Aren't Too Burdensome

Fed chief Janet Yellen voiced support for making sure bank rules aren't unduly burdensome, underscoring her potential flexibility on postcrisis financial regulation as Donald Trump weighs whether to nominate her for a second term.

Treasury to Withdraw Proposed Tax Rules on 'Valuation Discounts'

The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday it will withdraw proposed Obama-era regulations that would have made it harder for business owners to avoid estate and gift taxes.

October 05, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)