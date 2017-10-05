Oil Advances on Production Cap Discussions

Oil prices advanced Thursday, boosted by discussions between OPEC and Russia to continue a plan to curb production and support prices.

TransCanada Ends Two Pipeline Projects

TransCanada said it would end efforts to develop two Canadian energy pipeline projects after facing regulatory delays.

Deripaska's EN+ to Raise $1.5 Billion in IPO

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's EN+ said it expects to raise about $1.5 billion through an IPO, the biggest listing of a Russian company since the annexation of Crimea.

Shale Juggernaut Shows Signs of Fatigue

American shale drillers, which defied expectations and upended oil markets by increasing production in the face of lower prices, are finally showing signs of slowing down.

OPEC Pushes Russia to Keep Helping on Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia and OPEC are lobbying Russia to stay on board with their efforts to raise oil prices, in an effort that culminates with the first-ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Moscow.

Westinghouse Seeks Up to $8.3 Million in Incentive Bonuses for Top Employees

Westinghouse Electric is seeking permission to award as much as $8.3 million in incentive bonuses to senior management and other high-level employees as it continues to navigate bankruptcy.

Natural Gas Settles Lower Despite Encouraging Inventory Report

Natural gas prices settled lower on Thursday, reversing gains as mild weather forecasts outweighed data showing a smaller-than-expected build in stockpiles last week.

Sempra Revises Oncor Takeover Financing

Sempra Energy has revised the financing for its $9.45 billion proposal to buy Oncor, a Texas power transmission business that is largely owned by bankrupt Energy Future Holdings.

Mexico's Pemex Finds Partners for Onshore Oil Fields

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos' secured partners Wednesday to increase oil production at mature onshore oilfields in southern Mexico, while an auction to join forces with private companies in two offshore fields received no bids.

Trump Administration Takes Steps to Replace Obama Clean Power Plan

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to replace Obama-era federal limits on carbon emissions from power plants, according to an internal agency document, triggering what could be a yearslong process to come up with its own rules.

October 05, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)