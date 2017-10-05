Oil Steadies Amid Rising U.S. Output

Oil prices stabilized, having erased last week's gains, with rising production and exports from the U.S. knocking investor confidence over how quickly supply cuts elsewhere could reduce the global glut.

OPEC Pushes Russia to Keep Helping on Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia and OPEC are lobbying Russia to stay on board with their efforts to raise oil prices, in an effort that culminates with the first-ever visit by a Saudi monarch to Moscow.

Deripaska's EN+ to Raise $1.5 Billion in IPO

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's EN+ said it expects to raise about $1.5 billion through an IPO, the biggest listing of a Russian company since the annexation of Crimea.

Shale Juggernaut Shows Signs of Fatigue

American shale drillers, which defied expectations and upended traditional oil markets by increasing production in the face of lower prices, are finally showing signs of slowing down.

TransCanada Ends Two Pipeline Projects

TransCanada said it would end efforts to develop two Canadian energy pipeline projects after facing regulatory delays.

Sempra Revises Oncor Takeover Financing

Sempra Energy has revised the financing for its $9.45 billion proposal to buy Oncor, a Texas power transmission business that is largely owned by bankrupt Energy Future Holdings.

Trump Administration Takes Steps to Replace Obama Clean Power Plan

The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to replace Obama-era federal limits on carbon emissions from power plants, according to an internal agency document, triggering what could be a yearslong process to come up with its own rules.

Analysts See Small Addition to U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect government data scheduled for release Thursday to show that stockpiles grew by 50 billion cubic feet, less than average for this time of year, eliminating the surplus of gas compared to the five-year average.

GulfMark Offshore Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy

GulfMark Offshore won court permission to exit bankruptcy Wednesday after raising $250 million to help dig its oil-and-gas service operation out of financial trouble.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply in Latest Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by six million barrels, weekly government data showed, much more than the 300,000 barrels expected by analysts. Gasoline supplies rose by a greater-than-expected 1.6 million barrels.

