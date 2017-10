Yum China Looks to KFC For Next CEO

Yum China Holdings is turning to its KFC leadership for its next chief executive, tapping the one-time president of KFC China to take the reins next year.

Ammo Maker Vista Outdoor Names New CEO

Firearm and ammunition maker Vista Outdoor Inc. tapped Christopher Metz, the former head of a recreational-vehicle company, to be its next leader.

Data-Center Firm Switch Prices IPO Above Range

The data-center company that powers businesses of Amazon.com Inc., eBay Inc. and other tech companies is the latest to cash in on a renewed interest among investors in technology IPOs.

Shareholders Approve Ensco-Atwood Oceanics Merger

A majority of shareholders of both Ensco PLC and Atwood Oceanics Inc. gave the green light to an all-share merger of the two offshore-drilling companies.

Honeywell Pursues Acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies

Honeywell International Inc. is pursuing an acquisition of water-filtration company Evoqua Water Technologies, which is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

TransCanada Nixes Two Pipelines

TransCanada Corp'. s decision to end development of two Canadian energy pipelines is another setback for Canadian energy producers, who have been clamoring to get their landlocked oil and gas to markets in Europe and Asia and reduce dependence on the U.S.

Corona is the New King of Beers

Constellation Brands, the U.S. distributor of Corona and Modelo, reported a 13% jump in beer sales in the summer months

Penn National, Pinnacle Entertainment Consider Merger

Penn National Gaming has been in merger discussions with rival casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lawmakers Grill Former Equifax CEO Over Timing of Hack Disclosure

Lawmakers pressed Equifax's former chief executive over the length of time it took the credit-reporting company to inform regulators, shareholders and the general public about its massive breach.

Earthquake-Related Purchases Lift Wal-Mart de Mexico Sales

exico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB, reported double-digit sales growth in September as emergency purchases following a major earthquake offset the impact of temporary store closures.

