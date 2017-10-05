Whirlpool Wins Backing for Import Protection From Key U.S. Panel

Whirlpool won crucial backing from a government panel in its bid to limit competition from foreign washing machine makers, giving the Trump administration another opportunity to invoke little-used powers to ramp up trade enforcement.

YouTube Tweaks Search Results After False Claims Rise to Top

YouTube retooled its search function after top results surfaced videos peddling misinformation, hate and conspiracy on the Las Vegas shooting and NFL anthem protests.

Corona is the New King of Beers

Constellation Brands, the U.S. distributor of Corona and Modelo, reported a 13% jump in beer sales in the summer months

Penn National, Pinnacle Entertainment Consider Merger

Penn National Gaming has been in merger discussions with rival casino operator Pinnacle Entertainment, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lawmakers Grill Former Equifax CEO Over Timing of Hack Disclosure

Lawmakers pressed Equifax's former chief executive over the length of time it took the credit-reporting company to inform regulators, shareholders and the general public about its massive breach.

Netflix Raises U.S. Prices for Many New, Current Members

Netflix plans to raise prices for its video-streaming services in a bid to boost its revenue amid rising content costs.

Boeing Deal Targets Flying Taxis

Boeing plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences, a maker of aerial drones and pilotless flying systems in a move the company said could pave the way for fleets of pilotless flying taxis.

Uber's Leadership Inches Closer to Stability

Uber's decision to expand its board and give all shareholders equal voting power is bringing the ride-hailing firm's leadership closer to stability after months of scandal and boardroom infighting.

Big Catalan Bank to Relocate From Region Amid Separatist Drive

Banco de Sabadell is moving to Alicante, Spain, as another Catalan bank, CaixaBank, weighs a relocation following a referendum to form an independent nation apart from Spain.

Westinghouse Seeks Up to $8.3 Million in Incentive Bonuses for Top Employees

Westinghouse Electric is seeking permission to award as much as $8.3 million in incentive bonuses to senior management and other high-level employees as it continues to navigate bankruptcy.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)