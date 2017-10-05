Whirlpool Wins Backing for Import Protection From Key U.S. Panel

Whirlpool won crucial backing from a government panel in its bid to limit competition from foreign washing machine makers, giving the Trump administration another opportunity to invoke little-used powers to ramp up trade enforcement.

Netflix Raises U.S. Prices for Many New and Current Members

Netflix plans to raise prices for its video-streaming services in a bid to boost its revenue amid rising content costs.

Vivendi's Offices Raided by Police as Media Moguls Wrangle

Police raided the headquarters of French media company Vivendi, controlled by business tycoon Vincent Bolloré, in an investigation into the French firm's purchase of a stake in Italian rival Mediaset.

YouTube Tweaks Search Results After False Claims Rise to Top

YouTube retooled its search function after top results surfaced videos peddling misinformation, hate and conspiracy on the Las Vegas shooting and NFL anthem protests.

TransCanada Ends Two Pipeline Projects

TransCanada said it would end efforts to develop two Canadian energy pipeline projects after facing regulatory delays.

J&J Abandoning Insulin Pumps

J&J's Animas will close and exit the insulin pump business, the company said Thursday, citing increased competition that made selling the pumps unsustainable.

Appeals Court Rules Against Amgen in Patent Case

A U.S. federal appeals court said Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and partner Sanofi can continue selling their cholesterol drug, dealing a blow to rival Amgen, which had accused the companies of violating its patents.

Boeing Deal Targets Flying Taxis

Boeing plans to acquire Aurora Flight Sciences, a maker of aerial drones and pilotless flying systems in a move the company said could pave the way for fleets of pilotless flying taxis.

Big Catalan Bank to Relocate From Region Amid Separatist Drive

Banco de Sabadell is moving to Alicante, Spain, as another Catalan bank, CaixaBank, weighs a move following a referendum to form an independent nation apart from Spain.

Deripaska's EN+ to Raise $1.5 Billion in IPO

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's EN+ said it expects to raise about $1.5 billion through an IPO, the biggest listing of a Russian company since the annexation of Crimea.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)