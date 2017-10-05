ADRs End Mixed; Sanofi Trades Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mixed on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts was largely flat at 149.25. The European index was little changed at 139.17. The Asian index firmed 0.2% to 172.07. The emerging-markets index declined 0.2% to 259.15. The Latin American index slipped 0.2% to 259.15.

Spanish banks were among those with ADRs that traded actively.

Spanish bank stocks recovered somewhat after a top court in the country suspended Catalonia's planned parliamentary session on independence. They fell Wednesday amid growing political tension between Madrid and Barcelona over the independence referendum. ADRs of Banco Santander SA (SAN, SAN.MC) advanced 2.3% to $6.70 and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA, BBVA.MC) rose 2.1% to $8.51.

ADRs of Sanofi SA (SNY) climbed 1.2% to $50.61 as a U.S. federal appeals court said that it and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can continue selling their cholesterol drug, dealing a blow to rival Amgen Inc., which had accused the companies of violating its patents.

ADRs of EDAP TMS SA (EDAP) continued to rise Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Ablatherm-Fusion device, allowing for a more precise method of targeting diagnosed areas. ADRs rose more than 11% to $3.39.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

ADRs of GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) rose 4.7% to $23.90 after the company released preliminary results for its latest quarter. Passenger unit revenue for the third quarter is expected to rise 6% to 6.5%.

Write to Austen Hufford at austen.hufford@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2017 17:26 ET (21:26 GMT)