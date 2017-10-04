WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Oct 04

U.K.'S MAY BATTLES COUGHING FIT, PRANKSTER, FALLING SCENERY IN SPEECH

British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered bouts of coughing, a prankster on stage and falling scenery as she struggled to deliver closing remarks aimed at uniting the Conservative Party around her.

SPAIN TENSE AS CATALAN SEPARATIST LEADERS ARE CALLED TO TESTIFY

A top Spanish court has ordered the head of Catalonia's police force and two separatist leaders to testify in a sedition investigation, a move likely to intensify the strain between Spanish authorities and the region.

RUSSIAN SPY TACTIC: HACK SMARTPHONES OF NATO SOLDIERS

Russia has opened a new battlefront with NATO, according to Western military officials, by exploiting a point of vulnerability for almost all allied soldiers: their personal smartphones.

TRIO WIN NOBEL IN CHEMISTRY FOR 3-D MOLECULAR IMAGING

For finding a way to image the molecules of life in three dimensions, an international trio of scientists shared the Nobel Prize for Chemistry.

AT KIM TRIAL, SAMPLES OF TAINTED BODILY FLUIDS SHOWN TO COURTROOM

A Malaysian courtroom viewed bagged samples of bodily fluids from Kim Jong Nam that were tainted with the deadly nerve agent VX, as postmortem findings dominated a third day of a trial into the death of the half-brother of North Korea's leader.

PORTUGAL FINDS ITS STRIDE AFTER A BAD STRETCH

Four years ago, Portugal was under the thumb of international creditors-its banks were teetering, unemployment was near 18% and tens of thousands of Portuguese were leaving the country. Now, the country is one of Europe's hottest stars.

TURKISH COURT SENTENCES 40 PEOPLE OVER PLOT TO KILL ERDOGAN

A Turkish court convicted and sentenced 40 people to life in prison on charges including trying to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a failed military coup.

OECD: RICH COUNTRIES NEED TO WAGE WAR ON GENDER PAY GAP

Rich countries have made very little progress toward reducing gaps in income and power between men and women over the last five years, according to a report published Wednesday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

