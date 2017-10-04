What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 4, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

The Las Vegas gunman planned his attack carefully, stocking his hotel room with high-powered rifles and cameras, authorities said, as investigators continued to search for a motive.

Trump commended rescue workers as he toured Puerto Rico, where the death toll from Hurricane Maria rose to 34.

Spain's king accused Catalan leaders of provoking a possible constitutional crisis with a separatist vote, as thousands protested police actions.

The House passed a Republican-backed bill to ban late abortions on a 237-189 largely party-line vote.

Key Senate Republicans signaled support for Dreamers but want a bill tied to enforcement measures.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court confronted electoral redistricting in a case involving Wisconsin's legislature.

The U.S. told Cuba to withdraw 15 diplomats as Washington probes illnesses of Americans in Havana.

A medical report at a trial in Malaysia detailed the death from nerve gas of Kim's half brother.

Mattis said he supports the Iran nuclear accord, even though Trump has repeatedly denounced the deal.

Hamas refused to disarm, hampering talks with the Palestinian Authority.

Three U.S. scientists won the Nobel Prize for their work in detecting gravitational waves.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)