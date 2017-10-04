What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 4, 2017).

Yahoo's 2013 data breach was much worse than previously disclosed, affecting all 3 billion accounts, new parent Verizon said.

Berkshire agreed to acquire a 38.6% stake in truck-stop operator Pilot Flying J, Buffett's latest bet on traditional transportation.

Some Facebook accounts allegedly tied to Russia posted divisive messages as recently as August.

Equifax's ex-CEO testified that executives didn't immediately realize the significance of the data breach.

Uber's board approved steps to strengthen its governance while curbtailing its former CEO's influence.

Ford plans to shift about $7 billion toward the development of more trucks and SUVs.

Car sales hit their fastest pace of 2017, helped by discounts and replacements of storm-damaged vehicles.

U.S. stocks extended gains, boosted by the car-sales data. The Dow rose 84.07 points to 22641.67.

Chernin Group is forming a digital-media platform aimed at fantasy-sports fans and sports bettors.

Altria and BAT are set to run court-mandated ads over misleading statements about cigarettes.

Wells Fargo's CEO defended the bank's handling of its sales-practices scandal before a Senate panel.

Samsung is releasing a virtual-reality headset that works with Microsoft's Windows platform.

