Telecoms Lower as Traders Hedge on Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies ticked lower as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the sector's earnings.

Continue Reading Below

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson hinted the company would have greater flexibility on prices should it close an acquisition of content producer Time Warner, but stopped short of promising lower prices, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Verizon Communications boosted its estimate of the massive data breach at Yahoo in 2013 to encompass all of its 3 billion user accounts, adding that it wouldn't affect the company's merger agreement with Verizon.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2017 17:22 ET (21:22 GMT)