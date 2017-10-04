Tech Flat as Valuation Concerns Linger -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were flat as concerns about valuations lingered.

Shares of Netflix added to recent gains after analysts at brokerage UBS reportedly boosted their price target on the stock.

Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies said its board has approved a series of corporate overhauls along with a multibillion investment from SoftBank as the Travis Kalanick. Uber's main rival in India, Ola, is in talks to raise as much as $2 billion, a cash injection, preparing to go head-to-head with the U.S. company in the country.

The European Union upped the stakes in its push to collect taxes from U.S. tech companies, pressing its cases against Amazon.com, whom it ordered to pay $300 million in back taxes, and Apple.

October 04, 2017 17:11 ET (21:11 GMT)