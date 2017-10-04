Saudi Aramco Raises Crude Prices for Asia, Mediterranean

LONDON-Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company on Wednesday raised crude selling prices for November for Asia, while lowering prices for the U.S. and Northwest Europe.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Saudi Aramco, increased official pricing of light crude month-on-month to Asia by 0.30 cents, in response to consistently high demand.

Aramco also raised prices of light crude by 0.20 cents to the Mediterranean region.

But the company reduced prices for the U.S. and northern Europe by 0.20 cents and 0.55 cents, respectively, signaling weaker demand from those regions.

October 04, 2017 07:14 ET (11:14 GMT)