Fischer: Pace of Real Interest Rate Increase is 'OK, Not Terrific'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said Wednesday the central bank's inflation-adjusted benchmark interest rate's slow rise is "OK, not terrific."

U.S. Stocks Inch Higher, Led by Internet Retailers

Shares of internet retailers helped nudge the S&P 500 to a record and its seventh straight session of gains. The index added 0.1%.

Yellen: Fed Should Make Sure Bank Rules Aren't Too Burdensome

Fed chief Janet Yellen voiced support for making sure bank rules aren't unduly burdensome, underscoring her potential flexibility on postcrisis financial regulation as Donald Trump weighs whether to nominate her for a second term.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Accelerated in September

Service sector activity across the U.S. accelerated in September, signaling positive momentum in the sector powering the bulk of the U.S. labor market.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 135,000 Jobs in September

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew less than expected last month, according to a report Wednesday, as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma dented employment growth.

Oil At Two-Week Low

Oil prices fell to a two-week low Wednesday as investors continued to cash in on last week's bullish market and retrace crude's upward march.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply in Latest Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by six million barrels, weekly government data showed, much more than the 300,000 barrels expected by analysts. Gasoline supplies rose by a greater-than-expected 1.6 million barrels.

Draghi Invokes ECB Building's Nazi Past in Fight Against Populism

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi Wednesday invoked a dark chapter in the history of his institution's home building to condemn rising populist trends both in Europe and beyond

Puerto Rico Bonds Slide as Trump Says 'Goodbye' to Territory's Debt

Puerto Rico bond prices fell after President Trump said the U.S. territory's $73 billion debt load may get wiped out to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria.

Treasury to Withdraw Proposed Tax Rules on 'Valuation Discounts'

The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday it will withdraw proposed Obama-era regulations that would have made it harder for business owners to avoid estate and gift taxes.

October 04, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)