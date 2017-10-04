Fischer: Pace of Real Interest Rate Increase is 'OK, Not Terrific'

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said Wednesday the central bank's inflation-adjusted benchmark interest rate's slow rise is "OK, not terrific."

U.S. Stocks Inch Higher, Led by Internet Retailers

Shares of internet retailers rose, helping the S&P 500 extend its recent winning streak. The index added 0.1%.

Yellen: Fed Working to Tailor Regulation to Bank Size

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen voiced support for making sure regulations aren't unduly burdensome for banks, in comments that come as the race heats up for the nomination of the next Fed chief.

U.S. Service-Sector Activity Accelerated in September

Service sector activity across the U.S. accelerated in September, signaling positive momentum in the sector powering the bulk of the U.S. labor market.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 135,000 Jobs in September

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew less than expected last month, according to a report Wednesday, as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma dented employment growth.

Curb Your Enthusiasm About the Jobs Report

The way the stock market reacts to Friday's jobs report may say more about the stock market than it does about jobs.

Oil At Two-Week Low

Oil prices fell to a two-week low Wednesday as investors continued to cash in on last week's bullish market and retrace crude's upward march.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply in Latest Week

U.S. crude-oil inventories decreased by six million barrels, weekly government data showed, much more than the 300,000 barrels expected by analysts. Gasoline supplies rose by a greater-than-expected 1.6 million barrels.

Draghi Invokes ECB Building's Nazi Past in Fight Against Populism

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi Wednesday invoked a dark chapter in the history of his institution's home building to condemn rising populist trends both in Europe and beyond

Puerto Rico Bonds Slide as Trump Says 'Goodbye' to Territory's Debt

Puerto Rico bond prices fell after President Trump said the U.S. territory's $73 billion debt load may get wiped out to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria.

