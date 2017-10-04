U.S. Service-Sector Activity Accelerated in September

Service sector activity across the U.S. accelerated in September, signaling positive momentum in the sector powering the bulk of the U.S. labor market.

ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 135,000 Jobs in September

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew less than expected last month, according to a report Wednesday, as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma dented employment growth.

Fischer: Pace of Real Interest Rate Increase is 'OK, Not Terrific

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said Wednesday the central bank's inflation-adjusted benchmark interest rate's slow rise is "OK, not terrific."

U.S. Stocks on Course to Pull Back Slightly After Rally

A rally in global stocks showed signs of stalling, threatening to end the S&P 500's six-session winning streak. The index slipped less than 0.1%.

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Sharply

U.S. inventories of oil decreased by six million barrels, much more than the 300,000 barrels expected for the week ended Sept. 29, according to data released Wednesday by the EIA. Gasoline supplies rose by 1.6 million barrels, ahead of expectations of 1.2 million barrels.

Wary Investors Push Oil Prices Back Down

Oil prices slid as investors continued to cash in on last week's bullish market and retrace crude's upward march.

Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Again, Posing Quandary for ECB

Retail sales declined across the euro area for the second straight month in August, signaling a warning to the European Central Bank as it considers a reduction in its stimulus measures.

ECB Sets Out New Rules to Tackle Bad Loans

The European Central Bank published new rules to strengthen the buffer that banks use to cover bad loans, its latest move to tackle a major problem for the region's banking sector.

Portugal Finds Its Stride After a Bad Stretch

Four years ago, Portugal was under the thumb of international creditors-its banks were teetering, unemployment was near 18% and tens of thousands of Portuguese were leaving the country. Now, the country is one of Europe's hottest stars.

Puerto Rico Bonds Slide as Trump Says 'Goodbye' to Territory's Debt

Puerto Rico bond prices fell after President Trump said the U.S. territory's $73 billion debt load may get out wiped out to help the island recover from Hurricane Maria.

