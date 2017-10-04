ADP: U.S. Private Sector Adds 135,000 Jobs in September

Continue Reading Below

Hiring at private U.S. employers grew less than expected last month, according to a report Wednesday, as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma dented employment growth.

Fischer: Pace of Real Interest Rate Increase is 'OK, Not Terrific

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said Wednesday the central bank's inflation-adjusted benchmark interest rate's slow rise is "OK, not terrific."

U.S. Stocks on Course to Pull Back Slightly After Rally

A rally in global stocks showed signs of stalling as tensions in Catalonia dragged down Spanish bank shares. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening loss for the S&P 500.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Eurozone Retail Sales Fall Again, Posing Quandary for ECB

Retail sales declined across the euro area for the second straight month in August, signaling a warning to the European Central Bank as it considers a reduction in its stimulus measures.

ECB Sets Out New Rules to Tackle Bad Loans

The European Central Bank published new rules to strengthen the buffer that banks use to cover bad loans, its latest move to tackle a major problem for the region's banking sector.

Wary Investors Push Oil Prices Back Down

Oil prices slid as investors continued to cash in on last week's bullish market and retrace crude's upward march.

OECD: Rich Countries Need to Wage War on Gender Pay Gap

Rich countries have made very little progress toward reducing gaps in income and power between men and women over the last five years, according to a report published Wednesday by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Spanish Markets Sink but Rest of Europe Still Afloat

Spanish shares and bonds sold off for a third day amid concern the crisis spurred by Catalonia's independence vote could escalate, but the turmoil has yet to significantly hit European debt markets.

Iceland Cuts Main Rate for Third Time in 2017

Iceland's central bank said it would cut its key interest rate for the third time in 2017, amid easing tourism growth and subdued inflation.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)