Senators Rip Credit-Reporting Model in Wake of Equifax

Senators questioning Equifax's former chief attacked the business model of the credit-reporting industry, asking why consumers shouldn't have power over the data that the companies collect on them.

Amazon Must Pay $300 Million in Back Taxes, EU Says

The European Union raised the stakes in its push to collect taxes from U.S. tech giants, pressing its cases against Amazon and Apple.

Wells Fargo Details Refunds to Certain Mortgage Customers

Wells Fargo said it is refunding certain customers who may have wrongfully paid fees for mortgage lock extensions. The bank gave additional details on its plans after CEO Timothy Sloan mentioned the refunds during a congressional hearing Tuesday.

Google Doubles Down on Hardware With New Phones and Speakers

Google unveiled the second generation of its line of hardware devices it introduced last year, including its Pixel smartphone and Google Home speaker, touting technology upgrades and sleeker designs.

Foxconn Chooses Wisconsin Town For Its Factory

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group says it plans to locate a display screen factory in the southeastern Wisconsin village of Mount Pleasant.

Apple Releases Update to Fix Watch Connectivity Issue

Apple Inc. issued a software update Wednesday that it said addresses some cellular-connectivity issues that have affected its newest smartwatch.

Google Parent Nears Deal to Build Its Vision of a City in Toronto

A subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet is nearing a deal to develop part of Toronto's waterfront, the first major foray of the search-engine giant into the creation of high-tech urban space.

Senators to Pitch Bill Regulating Political Ads on Social Media

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate committee investigating Russia's interference in the U.S. election, said he plans to introduce legislation that would make political advertising on social media more transparent.

AT&T to Keep 'Telephone Company Culture' Out of Time Warner

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said the telecommunications giant isn't looking to bring a "telephone company culture" to Time Warne and "really screw it up" after it closes its pending $85 billion acquisition of the media company.

Verizon's Top Media Executive Marni Walden to Leave

Verizon Communications said its top media executive, Marni Walden, will be switching to an advisory role at the end of the year and leaving the company in early 2018.

