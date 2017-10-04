Senators Rip Credit-Reporting Model in Wake of Equifax

Continue Reading Below

Senators questioning Equifax's former chief attacked the business model of the credit-reporting industry, asking why consumers shouldn't have power over the data that the companies collect on them.

Amazon Must Pay $300 Million in Back Taxes, EU Says

The European Union raised the stakes in its push to collect taxes from U.S. tech giants, pressing its cases against Amazon and Apple.

Wells Fargo Details Refunds to Certain Mortgage Customers

Wells Fargo said it is refunding certain customers who may have wrongfully paid fees for mortgage lock extensions. The bank gave additional details on its plans after CEO Timothy Sloan mentioned the refunds during a congressional hearing Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

PepsiCo, Pushing Healthier Drinks, Loses Market Share in Sodas

PepsiCo, attempting to diversify its beverage portfolio with less sugary drinks, shifted too much shelf space and marketing money away from its main soda brands in the third quarter, causing a drop in North American sales, company executives said.

Monsanto Boosted by Continued Adoption of New Products

Continued adoption of new soybean, cotton and corn products drove Monsanto's quarterly revenue, even amid what it called a challenging agricultural environment.

Mexico Gets No Bids to Partner With Pemex in Shallow-Water Fields

Mexican state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos' effort to secure a partner for two shallow-water fields in the Gulf of Mexico fell flat as no companies made bids at an auction.

Sonos, a Wireless-Speaker Pioneer, Plays Catch Up

When Amazon's Echo smart speaker took off in 2015, Sonos's sales off a cliff. Now Sonos has a new game plan: partnering with rivals. On Wednesday, it is launching its first smart speaker, powered by Alexa.

Plastics Company A. Schulman Weighs Sale

Plastics maker A. Schulman is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Uber's Indian Rival in Talks to Raise Up to $2 Billion

Uber Technologies Inc.'s rival in India, Ola, is in talks to raise as much as $2 billion, a cash injection that would provide added fuel to fight the San Francisco ride-hailing giant in the world's second-most-populous country.

PwC Reports Higher Global Revenue

PricewaterhouseCoopers recorded $37.7 billion in global revenue in its most recent fiscal year, up 5% from the previous year in U.S. dollar terms, the Big Four accounting firm said Wednesday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)