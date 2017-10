Shares of health-care companies rose as an increased appetite for risk helped the biotech sub sector.

Shares of Mylan rallied after the Food and Drug Administration approved commercialization of a generic version of multiple-sclerosis drug Copaxone. The development weighed on shares of Copaxone maker Teva Pharmaceutical.

October 04, 2017 16:56 ET (20:56 GMT)