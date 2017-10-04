Financials Lower as Traders Hedge on Jobs -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies declined as traders hedged their bets ahead of Friday's jobs report.

The report could decide the Federal Reserve's next move. Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the central bank's inflation-adjusted benchmark interest rate's slow rise is "OK, not terrific."

PriceWaterhouseCoopers recorded $37.7 billion in global revenue in its most recent fiscal year, up 5% from the previous year in U.S. dollar terms, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Shares of Ambac and other insurers of Puerto Rico's bonds fell after President Donald Trump suggested the struggling island commonwealth's debt load would have to be wiped out.

