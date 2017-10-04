Consumer Companies Higher After Services Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid generally strong economic data.

Continue Reading Below

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of nonmanufacturing activity -- tracking industries including health care, finance, agriculture and construction -- rose to 59.8 in September from 55.3 in August. Firms across the country added a lower-than-forecast 135,000 workers to their ranks in September, according to payroll processor Automatic Data Processing and forecasting firm Moody's Analytics.

Retail sales declined in the eurozone for the second straight month in August, signaling a warning to the European Central Bank as it weighs a reduction in its stimulus measures.

PepsiCo shares were flat after the food and beverage company's shift in emphasis to healthier drinks contributed to it losing market share in sodas.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

October 04, 2017 17:38 ET (21:38 GMT)