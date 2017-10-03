What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 3, 2017).

Police in Las Vegas were investigating what led a retiree to open fire on concertgoers, killing at least 59 and injuring 527 in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The gunman appears to have used at least one rifle outfitted with a device that allowed the weapon to fire at a rapid rate, and he had 23 firearms in his hotel room.

Catalonia's leader said any declaration of independence from Spain won't come for at least several days after the secession vote.

Palestinian Authority officials arrived in Gaza for talks with Hamas in an effort at mending ties after a decade of deadlock.

Trump said he has confidence in Tillerson, a day after dismissing efforts by the secretary of state to negotiate with North Korea.

Two women pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering the half brother of North Korea's leader as their trial began in Malaysia.

Three Americans won the Nobel Prize in medicine for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling biological rhythms.

The FDA chief called costly drugs a public health concern and began offering concrete steps to speed new, complex drugs to market.

The Supreme Court term opened with a bruising argument over how workers pursue wage and labor claims.

Died: Tom Petty, 66, rock 'n' roll everyman.

