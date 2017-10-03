What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 3, 2017).

Goldman is weighing a trading operation dedicated to bitcoin and other digital currencies, a burgeoning yet controversial market.

Equifax's former CEO plans to testify that a breakdown in security safeguards aided hackers as they broke into the firm's systems.

Tesla badly missed its goal of building 1,500 Model 3 cars last quarter, blaming production bottlenecks.

GM and Ford ramped up their plans for electric vehicles in coming years.

Samsung stands to make billions of dollars supplying rival Apple with parts for its new iPhone.

U.S. stocks set records, boosted by strong factory data. The Dow rose 152.51 points to 22557.60.

Uber's board is bracing for a battle over voting control after two investors threatened legal action.

GE ex-CEO Immelt is stepping aside as chairman and leaving the board months ahead of schedule.

Facebook estimated 10 million people saw ads it discovered on its platform paid for by Russian entities.

Insurers likely face steep losses after one of the most expensive years for natural disasters on record.

Britain's Monarch Air declared bankruptcy, stranding more than 100,000 passengers overseas.

Shire filed an antitrust suit against Allergan over its rival's Medicare contracts for dry-eye drugs.

