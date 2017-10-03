Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Niemisvirta)

TIDMSAMPO
SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 3 October 2017 at 4:30 pm
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Niemisvirta)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following
notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares
have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the
long-term incentive scheme 2014.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Niemisvirta, Petri
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20171003143930_19
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2017-10-02
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 3,889 Unit price: 44.73620 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,889 Volume weighted average price: 44.73620 EUR
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com
