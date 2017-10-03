Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc: Managers' Transactions (Niemisvirta)

TIDMSAMPO

Continue Reading Below

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 3 October 2017 at 4:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Niemisvirta)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following

notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares

have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

long-term incentive scheme 2014.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Niemisvirta, Petri

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20171003143930_19

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-10-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 3,889 Unit price: 44.73620 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,889 Volume weighted average price: 44.73620 EUR

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Financial Supervisory Authority

The principal media

www.sampo.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

http://www.sampo.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2017 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)