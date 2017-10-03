Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Notice Of Request For Cancellation Of Listing On The Official List Of The Uk Listing Authority And Of Trading On The London Stock Exchange

TIDMNHY
Norsk Hydro hereby announces the intended cancellation of its standard
listing of ordinary shares of nominal value NOK 1.098 each on the
official list of the UK Listing Authority (UKLA) and the cancellation of
the admission to trading of the Shares on the main market of the London
Stock Exchange (LSE).
Over recent years, there has been a limited amount of trading in the
Hydro-shares on the LSE. Taking this into account, together with the
cost of maintaining the listing, the decision has been made to de-list
the shares from the Official List and the LSE. Following the
cancellation of the listing, shareholders will still be able to trade
Hydro's shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
The application to the UKLA for the removal of the Shares from the
Official List, and to the LSE for the removal of the Hydro-shares from
trading, was made on 27 September 2017, to take effect from 8.00 a.m. on
1 November 2017. The last day of trading in the Hydro-shares on the LSE
is expected to be 31 October 2017.
Hydro is a global aluminium company with production, sales and trading
activities throughout the value chain, from bauxite, alumina and energy
generation to the production of primary aluminium and rolled products as
well as recycling. Based in Norway, the company has around 35,000
employees involved in activities in more than 40 countries on all
continents. Rooted in more than a century of experience in renewable
energy production, technology development and progressive partnerships,
Hydro is committed to strengthening the viability of the customers and
communities we serve.
