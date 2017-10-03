Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Notice Of Request For Cancellation Of Listing On The Official List Of The Uk Listing Authority And Of Trading On The London Stock Exchange

TIDMNHY

Continue Reading Below

Norsk Hydro hereby announces the intended cancellation of its standard

listing of ordinary shares of nominal value NOK 1.098 each on the

official list of the UK Listing Authority (UKLA) and the cancellation of

the admission to trading of the Shares on the main market of the London

Stock Exchange (LSE).

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Over recent years, there has been a limited amount of trading in the

Hydro-shares on the LSE. Taking this into account, together with the

cost of maintaining the listing, the decision has been made to de-list

the shares from the Official List and the LSE. Following the

cancellation of the listing, shareholders will still be able to trade

Hydro's shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The application to the UKLA for the removal of the Shares from the

Official List, and to the LSE for the removal of the Hydro-shares from

trading, was made on 27 September 2017, to take effect from 8.00 a.m. on

1 November 2017. The last day of trading in the Hydro-shares on the LSE

is expected to be 31 October 2017.

Hydro is a global aluminium company with production, sales and trading

activities throughout the value chain, from bauxite, alumina and energy

generation to the production of primary aluminium and rolled products as

well as recycling. Based in Norway, the company has around 35,000

employees involved in activities in more than 40 countries on all

continents. Rooted in more than a century of experience in renewable

energy production, technology development and progressive partnerships,

Hydro is committed to strengthening the viability of the customers and

communities we serve.

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Contact Halvor Molland

Cellular +47 92979797

E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to

section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

http://www.hydro.com/en/?WT.mc_id=Pressrelease

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2017 02:15 ET (06:15 GMT)