U.S. Stocks Extend Gains; Europe Markets Stall

Stocks mostly extended gains after upbeat U.S. economic data helped send Wall Street bourses to record closes. The S&P 500 added 0.1%.

Why Emerging Markets Are Popping Despite the Risks

The amount of money flowing into emerging markets is set to top $1 trillion in 2017, the biggest flow of funds in three years, as economic growth in these countries and low returns in the developed world create a sweet spot for many developing nations.

Oil Wavers on Mixed Production Signals

Oil prices swung between gains and losses, as the market assessed signs of increasing production against the rebalancing of global supply and demand.

ISM-New York Business Index Contracts In September

Business conditions across New York City receded again in September, according to a report released Tuesday.

EU Lawmakers Chide U.K. Over Brexit Divisions

European lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for a resolution saying too little progress had been made in Brexit talks to allow discussions to begin on a future trade deal with the U.K.

How Markets Can Thrive Even as Central Banks Step Aside

Government bonds seem to offer return-free risk in today's world. That makes other asset classes hard to resist.

Abu Dhabi Launches $10 Billion Bond Sale

Abu Dhabi launched the sale of bonds worth $10 billion, raising cash from the international markets to help bolster the oil exporter's finances.

Turkish Inflation Jumps Above 11%-but Erdo an Calls for Lower Interest Rates

Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped above 11% in September as core prices surged to the highest level since 2004-but President Erdo an reiterated his call for lower interest rates.

Despite Brexit, Pound Remains a Reserve Currency-but for How Long?

Sterling's status as a global reserve currency is little-changed a year after Brexit, a vote that prompted predictions of the pound losing favor among central banks.

Uganda's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate to 9.5%

Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate by 0.5 percentage points in an attempt to spur growth, as Africa's top coffee exporter continues to recover from the effects of a drought last year.

