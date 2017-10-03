U.S. Stocks Poised to Extend Gains; Europe Markets Stall

Stocks and bond yields mostly extended gains after upbeat U.S. economic data helped send Wall Street bourses to record closes. Futures pointed to a 0.1% opening rise for the S&P 500.

Oil Slips Further on Signs of Higher Production

Oil prices eased further as the rally that took Brent to a more than two-year high ran out of steam.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Who Will Be the Next Fed Chair?

EU Lawmakers Chide U.K. Over Brexit Divisions

European lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for a resolution saying too little progress had been made in Brexit talks to allow discussions to begin on a future trade deal with the U.K.

How Markets Can Thrive Even as Central Banks Step Aside

Government bonds seem to offer return-free risk in today's world. That makes other asset classes hard to resist.

Abu Dhabi Launches $10 Billion Bond Sale

Abu Dhabi launched the sale of bonds worth $10 billion, raising cash from the international markets to help bolster the oil exporter's finances.

Despite Brexit, Pound Remains a Reserve Currency-but for How Long?

Sterling's status as a global reserve currency is little-changed a year after Brexit, a vote that prompted predictions of the pound losing favor among central banks.

Uganda's Central Bank Cuts Key Lending Rate to 9.5%

Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate by 0.5 percentage points in an attempt to spur growth, as Africa's top coffee exporter continues to recover from the effects of a drought last year.

Fed's Kaplan Has Open Mind On December Rate Rise

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Monday the door remains open to raising short-term interest rates this year.

Oil-Price Forecasts Fall for Fifth Month in a Row

Banks cut their oil-price forecasts for a fifth consecutive month despite a recent price rally amid concerns that the oversupply of crude will grow next year.

October 03, 2017