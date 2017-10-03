Wall Street Records Propel Asia Stocks; Europe Markets Stall

Continue Reading Below

Stocks and bond yields mostly extended gains Tuesday after upbeat U.S. economic data helped send Wall Street bourses to record closes. Futures pointed to a higher opening following steep gains in Japan and Hong Kong.

Oil Slips Further on Signs of Higher Production

Oil prices eased further as the rally that took Brent to a more than two-year high ran out of steam.

How Markets Can Thrive Even as Central Banks Step Aside

Government bonds seem to offer return-free risk in today's world. That makes other asset classes hard to resist.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Brexit, Pound Remains a Reserve Currency-but for How Long?

Sterling's status as a global reserve currency is little-changed a year after Brexit, a vote that prompted predictions of the pound losing favor among central banks.

Political Tension Pressures Euro

Renewed political tension in Europe is pressuring the euro, threatening to unwind some of the common currency's big gains this year while bolstering a nascent recovery of the U.S. dollar.

Fed's Kaplan Has Open Mind On December Rate Rise

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Monday the door remains open to raising short-term interest rates this year.

Oil-Price Forecasts Fall for Fifth Month in a Row

Banks cut their oil-price forecasts for a fifth consecutive month despite a recent price rally amid concerns that the oversupply of crude will grow next year.

Catalonia: A Headache for Spain, Not Europe

Spain wasn't supposed to be on the list of political risks for investors in 2017. The violence in Catalonia is an ugly reminder of Europe's complexities, but it is a bigger problem for Spain than for Europe.

RBA Holds Interest Rates, Stays Cautious on Outlook

Australia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold as expected, balancing concerns around high household debt and weak wages growth with signs of a stronger job market.

SEC Says Hackers Accessed Two People's Personal Information

Hackers who broke into a U.S. regulatory database that stores market-moving corporate information also accessed personal details about two people, including their names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)