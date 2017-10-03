Political Tension Pressures Euro

Renewed political tension in Europe is pressuring the euro, threatening to unwind some of the common currency's big gains this year while bolstering a nascent recovery of the U.S. dollar.

Europe, Asia Stocks Higher After Strong U.S. Data

Stocks around the world extended gains after upbeat U.S. economic data helped send Wall Street bourses to record highs.

Fed's Kaplan Has Open Mind On December Rate Rise

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Monday the door remains open to raising short-term interest rates this year.

Oil-Price Forecasts Fall for Fifth Month in a Row

Banks cut their oil-price forecasts for a fifth consecutive month despite a recent price rally amid concerns that the oversupply of crude will grow next year.

Catalonia: A Headache for Spain, Not Europe

Spain wasn't supposed to be on the list of political risks for investors in 2017. The violence in Catalonia is an ugly reminder of Europe's complexities, but it is a bigger problem for Spain than for Europe.

RBA Holds Interest Rates, Stays Cautious on Outlook

Australia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold as expected, balancing concerns around high household debt and weak wages growth with signs of a stronger job market.

SEC Says Hackers Accessed Two People's Personal Information

Hackers who broke into a U.S. regulatory database that stores market-moving corporate information also accessed personal details about two people, including their names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

U.S. Factory-Sector Activity Hits 13-Year High

A closely watched measure of manufacturing activity in the U.S. reached a 13-year high in September, as strong demand and order growth rode out a severe hurricane season.

India's Central Bank Likely to Leave Rate Unchanged, Economists Say

India's central bank will likely leave its key lending rate unchanged this week as it keeps an eye on inflation, economists said.

Oil Falls on Production Surge

Oil prices pulled back, weighed down by a strong dollar and data pointing to rising global production.

