EU Ruling Set to Hit Amazon for Millions in Back Taxes

The European Union's antitrust regulator is set to order Luxembourg to retrieve roughly several hundreds of millions of euros in allegedly unpaid taxes from Amazon.com as soon as Wednesday.

GM, Ford, Toyota Post Sharply Higher Sales in September

Major auto makers posted mostly solid sales gains in September amid heavier consumer discounts and surging demand to replace hurricane-damaged vehicles, giving the industry relief from months of declining results.

Buffett Invests in Pilot Flying J

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is making a bet on American truckers with a deal to acquire nearly 40% of the operator of Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

Elizabeth Warren Urges Wells Fargo to Fire CEO

Sen. Elizabeth Warren told Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan that he "should be fired" during a congressional hearing Tuesday about the bank's sales practices scandal and other problems over the past year.

Holiday Sales Forecasts Are Rosy, but Not for All Retailers

Sales overall are likely to be strong over the winter holidays, buoyed by low unemployment and rising stock markets that help high-income shoppers feel flush, according to several retail industry groups and consultants.

Dentsply Sirona Executive Shakeup Follows Soured Merger

Directors of Dentsply Sirona Inc. forced out its top three executives after a $14.5 billion merger completed last year ran into trouble, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Five Things to Watch in This Week's Equifax Hearings

Former CEO Richard Smith is scheduled to testify before three congressional committees about the credit-reporting company's massive data breach that exposed the personal information of potentially 143 million consumers

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Over 700,000 SUVs Amid Brake Issues

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is recalling 709,837 sport-utility vehicles sold in North America with a potential braking defect stemming from a previous recall three years ago.

Warburg Pincus to Sell $1.2 Billion of Asian Assets to Secondhand Buyers

Warburg Pincus selling a roughly $1.2 billion slice of Asian investments from one of its funds to secondhand buyers, said people familiar with the matter, a move that demonstrates how private-equity firms are using secondary market deals to reshape their portfolios and return cash to investors.

Broadcom, Brocade Push Back Merger Deadline

Broadcom and Brocade Communication Systems, technology companies that have been trying to complete a $5.5 billion tie-up since last year, have agreed to push back the deal-closing deadline to allow for additional regulatory review.

October 03, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)