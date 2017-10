HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.LN) said on Tuesday that it would pay a third interim dividend for 2017 of $0.10 per ordinary share.

The bank said the dividend would be payable on Nov. 22 in U.S. dollars, pound sterling or Hong Kong dollars, or a combination of these currencies.

October 03, 2017 04:59 ET (08:59 GMT)