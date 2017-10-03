Financial Stocks Firm On Rates View - Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies ticked up in anticipation of higher interest rates. Treasury yields paused Tuesday after rising for five straight sessions. Investment firm Warburg Pincus is selling a roughly $1.2 billion slice of Asian investments from one of its funds to secondhand buyers, The Wall Street Journal reported, noting that it was a reflection of a growing secondary market.
October 03, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)