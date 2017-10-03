Brazil's August Industrial Production Fell in August -- IBGE

Brazil's industrial production fell sharply in August after four months of growth, indicating a possible slowdown in the country's economic recovery.

Output from the country's factories, mines and oilfields fell 0.8% from July in seasonally adjusted terms, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, said Tuesday. That was well below the median estimate for no change in a survey of economists by the local Agencia Estado newswire.

The contraction was due largely to a decline in output of oil derivatives, mining products and semi- or non-durable consumer goods. Production of durable goods was up sharply, and output of capital goods also rose.

October 03, 2017 08:36 ET (12:36 GMT)