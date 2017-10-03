5 Questions You Should Ask When Selecting Recruiting Technology for Your Staffing Firm

Selecting a new recruiting platform is a big decision. There are many options on the market, but if you want to be a front-running firm, you're going to need an extensible recruiting platform that can rapidly scale with your organization without stifling productivity and efficiency.

The right recruiting platform for your business is one that grows along with your business. It should be intuitive to use and should include capabilities that will push your firm forward. Old legacy systems won't produce strong results because they weren't designed to handle the workflows of today's staffing industry.

What should you look for in a recruiting platform? How can you tell if the software will truly transform your business? Here are five questions you should ask when selecting recruiting technology:

1. Is Your Platform 'True Cloud'?

To ensure your workflow remains as efficient as possible, your recruiting software must be true cloud. Your platform must be extremely fast to keep up with your pace of work. With true cloud, you won't be subject to painful upgrades, expensive and unstable integrations, or extensive periods of downtime. You can rely on the platform to quickly get your job done.

2. Is Your Platform Built on Legacy Systems?

If your platform is built on old or long-standing software, chances are it's not going to produce immediate results for your firm. Most legacy systems provide clunky user experiences that make them difficult to operate. An extensible platform, however, provides a sleek user experience designed to power the entire recruiting life cycle and help you get more done in less time. As new technologies like automation and artificial intelligence emerge and dramatically reshape the recruiting industry, an extensible platform can support these features and functionalities, giving you a competitive advantage

3. Does Your Platform Incorporate Open APIs?

Open application programming interfaces (APIs) build new and creative solutions into your recruiting platform. Open APIs allow software developers to integrate their designs with your technology to provide a consistent user experience and create new business models. Think about it this way: With so many different features and customizations, you will have more opportunities to engage candidates and clients with incredible experiences that keep your firm top of mind for their hiring needs.

4. Can Your Platform Rapidly Scale?

Your recruiting platform needs to work with you, not against you. If you're looking to increase your firm's business, you need a platform that will respond to — and maybe even provide —growth. The software can't be cumbersome; it shouldn't decrease business opportunities or increase inefficiencies. The right candidate for the right opportunity won't last long. If your technology can't keep pace with the demands of the labor market, you're going to lose the war for talent.

5. Is Your Platform Mobile-Optimized?

Work is no longer confined to our offices or desks. Now, we work on the go, and that means we need technology that keeps up with the on-demand economy.

A mobile-optimized platform places your entire workspace at your fingertips anywhere, any time. If you're meeting with candidates and clients face to face, you can capture detailed notes about those meetings in real time, instead of giving yourself more work to do by waiting to upload your notes until later.

An extensible platform for recruiting pays dividends in many ways, including stronger relationships with candidates and clients and additional growth opportunities for your firm. If you're not using an innovate recruiting platform, you're not going to win against your competitors.

Mitesh Ashar is vice president, technical product management, of Bullhorn.