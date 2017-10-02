What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (October 2, 2017).

Trump dismissed the idea of negotiating with North Korea, a day after Tillerson said the U.S. was in direct contact with Pyongyang.

Catalonia's leaders said voters in the Spanish region overwhelmingly backed independence in a referendum marred by violence.

A plan being considered by the administration that would aim to close a Taliban office was protested by some State Department officials.

The Supreme Court begins a new term Monday with a docket filled with longtime conservative goals.

The trial of a suspect in the Benghazi, Libya, attack that killed four Americans is set to begin Monday.

Trump slammed the media and what he called ungrateful politicians over criticism of the administration's Puerto Rico aid efforts.

Administration officials pushed back at criticism that the GOP tax plan would mostly benefit the wealthy.

France opened a terror probe after two women were killed in Marseille.

Died: S.I. Newhouse Jr., 89, publishing magnate.

