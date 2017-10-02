USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Oct 2

For the week ended Oct 1, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
10/01 09/24 10/01 09/24 10/01 09/24 10/01 09/24 10/01 09/24
Ark 2 2 6 6 27 25 46 49 19 18
Ill 5 5 9 10 27 29 47 48 12 8
Ind 5 4 11 11 31 32 41 43 12 10
Iowa 3 3 9 10 27 27 52 51 9 9
Ks 6 5 13 15 38 37 38 38 5 5
Ky 1 1 3 3 20 19 62 63 14 14
La 0 0 10 10 28 28 54 54 8 8
Mich 4 3 16 15 34 34 40 39 6 9
Minn 1 1 6 6 22 22 59 59 12 12
Miss 0 0 6 6 24 24 43 43 27 27
Mo 4 5 5 7 25 25 54 51 12 12
Nebr 3 2 7 8 27 26 51 52 12 12
NC 0 0 4 3 24 21 58 57 14 19
ND 5 4 11 11 31 33 49 47 4 5
Ohio 3 3 10 10 29 30 48 44 10 13
SD 5 5 10 12 36 34 42 42 7 7
Tenn 2 1 5 4 15 13 38 43 40 39
Wis 2 2 6 6 19 18 49 48 24 26
18-state
avg 3 3 9 9 28 28 48 49 12 11
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 19 20 54 54 20 19
PROGRESS:
--Dropping Leaves-- --Harvested--
10/01 09/24 2016 Avg 10/01 09/24 2016 Avg
Ark 82 72 79 70 47 35 41 38
Ill 80 57 77 78 30 9 15 21
Ind 81 64 80 84 24 10 14 20
Iowa 84 60 83 77 16 5 19 23
Ks 78 60 53 61 13 6 6 10
Ky 55 39 55 59 17 9 20 18
La 96 91 90 91 85 75 72 74
Mich 83 67 79 83 21 4 4 14
Minn 82 64 94 89 13 7 36 40
Miss 88 80 88 81 64 50 64 60
Mo 54 35 58 52 13 4 12 10
Nebr 93 80 87 86 19 10 24 26
NC 50 37 51 40 10 5 9 4
ND 93 88 96 96 18 9 41 43
Ohio 80 58 86 86 24 5 11 20
SD 89 75 94 93 10 4 35 37
Tenn 70 54 81 66 14 6 27 18
Wis 71 46 86 76 16 2 7 16
18-state
avg 80 63 81 78 22 10 24 26
October 02, 2017 16:22 ET (20:22 GMT)