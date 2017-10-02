Shire plc Shire Plc : Total Voting Rights

TIDMSHP
Total Voting Rights
October 2, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the "Company"), in
accordance with 5.6.1R of the Financial Conduct Authority's (the "FCA")
Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, notifies the market of the
following:
As at September 30, 2017, the Company's issued ordinary share capital
comprised 908,509,840 ordinary shares of 5 pence each with voting rights
and a further 7,357,283 ordinary shares held in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is
908,509,840. This is the figure which should be used by shareholders as
the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if
they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their
interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and
Transparency Rules.
Sarah Rixon
Company Secretarial Assistant
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018
Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adler lisa.adler@shire.com +1 617 588 8607
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving
people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products,
many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core
therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience,
Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal
Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise
in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop
and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of
people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need
conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the
fullest.
www.shire.com
