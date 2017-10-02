Regulators Disagreed Sharply on Freeing AIG of Federal Oversight

U.S. regulators disagreed sharply about whether to remove American International Group Inc. from federal oversight, including over whether Friday's vote to release the company was legal, documents released Monday show.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council of senior financial regulators released the insurer -- which received a financial-crisis bailout of more than $180 billion -- from its designation as a "systemically important financial institution" in a divided vote last week. But it didn't disclose the basis for the decision or statements from individual regulators.

