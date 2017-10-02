U.S. Stocks on Track for Records; Spain Tensions Pressure Euro

Major U.S. stock indexes were poised to clinch new records, as fresh economic data bolstered investors' beliefs in a resilient U.S. economy. Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher.

SEC Says Hackers Accessed Two People's Personal Information

Hackers who broke into a U.S. regulatory database that stores market-moving corporate information also accessed personal details about two people, including their names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

U.S. Factory-Sector Activity Hits 13-Year High

U.S. factory-sector activity expanded for the 13th consecutive month in September to 60.8, its highest reading since May 2004.

Oil Falls on Production Surge

Oil prices pulled back, weighed down by a strong dollar and data pointing to rising global production.

FDA Chief: High Drug Prices 'Public Health Concern'

The new commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration declared high drug prices are "a public health concern" that the agency should address.

Spain and Catalonia Carefully Weigh Their Next Steps

Catalonia's leader said that any declaration of separation from Spain won't come for at least several days, putting pressure on the central government in Madrid to make the first move to resolve its standoff with the restive region.

Fed's Kashkari Doesn't Want Rate Increases Until Inflation Shown to Be Rising

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank should hold off on rate rises until there is more convincing evidence inflation is rising.

U.K. Treasury Chief Defends Free-Market Capitalism

U. K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond offered a staunch defense of free-market capitalism in Britain, in a speech that underscores the disquiet in the ruling Conservative Party over the rise of the country's left-wing opposition leader.

U.S. Construction Spending Rebounded in August

Spending on construction projects across the U.S. rebounded in August. Total U.S. construction spending rose 0.5% from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.218 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a 0.4% increase.

ECB's Praet: Deflation Has Disappeared

Inflation in the eurozone hasn't yet reached the European Central Bank's definition of price stability and the path toward this goal will shape the ECB's plan to end its bond-buying program, the central bank's chief economist said.

October 02, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)