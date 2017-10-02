Stocks Keep Climbing; Spain Tensions Pressure Euro

U.S. stocks edged higher, buoyed by gains in technology companies. The S&P 500 added 0.1%.

ISM Manufacturing Index Rises to 60.8 in September

U.S. factory-sector activity expanded for the 13th consecutive month in September to 60.8, its highest reading since May 2004.

Oil Falls on Production Surge

Oil prices pulled back, weighed down by a strong dollar and data pointing to rising global production.

European Commission Calls Catalonia Vote Illegal

The European Commission said the referendum in Catalonia in which voters overwhelmingly backed independence was illegal but called on all parties to end violence and start a dialogue.

Fed's Kashkari Doesn't Want Rate Increases Inflation Shown to Be Rising

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank should hold off on rate rises until there is more convincing evidence inflation is rising.

U.K. Treasury Chief Defends Free-Market Capitalism

U. K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond offered a staunch defense of free-market capitalism in Britain, in a speech that underscores the disquiet in the ruling Conservative Party over the rise of the country's left-wing opposition leader.

U.S. Construction Spending Rebounded in August

Spending on construction projects across the U.S. rebounded in August. Total U.S. construction spending rose 0.5% from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.218 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a 0.4% increase.

ECB's Praet: Deflation Has Disappeared

Inflation in the eurozone hasn't yet reached the European Central Bank's definition of price stability and the path toward this goal will shape the ECB's plan to end its bond-buying program, the central bank's chief economist said.

As Japan's Stocks Rally, Is the Recovery Finally Here?

The world's third-largest economy is riding its longest expansion streak in more than a decade and there is room to grow, so why don't more investors dive in?

Fitch Upgrades its Forecast for Turkey's Economy

Turkey's economy is growing at a quicker pace than expected, Fitch Ratings said in its Global Economic Outlook report.

