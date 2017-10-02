Spain Tensions Pressure Euro, Spanish Stocks

Escalating tensions in Spain dented the euro and Spanish stocks and bonds but left wider markets unchanged as the new quarter began.

Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone and U.S. Unemployment, India Rate Decision

This week's economic calendar features two unemployment readings that will be closely watched as central bankers in Europe and the U.S. aim to raise interest rates and shrink balance sheets even as they puzzle over weak inflation readings.

China Throws Its Sinking Private Sector a Life Vest

Private capital in China is reeling from a one-two punch of forced factory closures and higher borrowing costs. This weekend's move by China's central bank to boost small enterprise lending-the first real monetary easing since 2016-won't do much to improve the dark mood among Chinese entrepreneurs.

China's Central Bank Announces Targeted Easing to Boost Small-Business Loans

China's central bank announced it will free up funds for banks that boost lending to small businesses, in a targeted measure to balance support for the economy without aggravating already high corporate debt.

Japan's Business Confidence Surges Ahead of Election

Business confidence is riding a 10-year high in Japan as the economy enjoys its longest stretch of growth in more than a decade, a central bank survey showed.

Trump Aides Defend GOP Tax Plan

Administration officials pushed back against criticism that the emerging Republican tax plan would provide its biggest benefits to the wealthy.

Buyout Firms Drive European Deal Spree

Buyout firms showcased their deal-making prowess in the third quarter in Europe, a potential sign of bigger acquisitions to come from the cash-rich group.

The Link Between Economic Growth and Tax Cuts Is Tenuous

The Trump administration and Republicans say their plan for tax overhaul will spur economic growth. But history suggests that outcome isn't assured.

J.P. Morgan's Record High Crowns Bank-Stock Rebound

After dropping about 5% between early August and early September, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. bounced back by nearly 8%.

Hedge Funds: Not Dead Yet

Hedge funds, written off less than a year ago as overpriced and underperforming, this year are unexpectedly making money and taking in new cash.

